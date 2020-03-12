Hall Widens Lead For District One Supervisor

Another one-thousand or-so ballots have been counted by Nevada County elections officials from the March third Primary. And it shows that incumbent District One supervisor Heidi Hall has widened her lead for winning the race outright, without needing a November runoff. She now has over 53-percent of the vote, with over 50-percent needed. Meanwhile, Michael Taylor has moved ahead of Deborah Wilder, in second place, by 77 votes. That would put him in a runoff, if it became necessary. In the Nevada City Council Race, where there are three open seats and six candidates, there’s still no significant change. The top three votegetters are still Doug Fleming, Daniela Fernandez, and incumbent Reinette Senum. The Higgins fire assessment increase measure has 57-percent support, but needs two-thirds of the vote. And the Penn Valley school bond measure still has over 61-percent opposing it. Around nine-thousand ballots are still uncounted.