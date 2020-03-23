Hall Wins Supervisors Seat Without Runoff

All of the votes have been counted from the March 3 election in Nevada County. Heidi Hall has been re-elected to her District One seat on the Board of Supervisors, garnering 54 percent of the vote and avoiding a November runoff. Michael Taylor finished in second place with 23-and-a-half percent of the vote, and 111 votes ahead of Deborah Wilder out of over ten-thousand votes cast. In Nevada City, the top vote getter for the three seats on the City Council was Douglass Flemming with 1079 votes, followed by Daniela Fernandez with 938 votes, and Reinette Senum with 748. Lorraine Reich finished fourth, and out of contention with 515 votes, David Parker had 483 votes and Rick Ewald with 381. Measure I, the Higgins Fire District tax increase got 58 percent of the vote, but needed two-thirds for approval. Measure J, the Penn Valley school bond, lost 59 to 41 percent. The final results were certified Friday evening. You can look at all of the numbers by clicking here.

–gf