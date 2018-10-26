< Back to All News

Halloween Cemetary Tour This Weekend

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 12:40 AM PDT

The Doris Foley Library for Historical Research in Nevada City has another event coming up. Saturday, they’re conducting a tour of the Pine Grove Cemetary, one of the earliest cemetaries in Nevada County. Library Technician Tiffany Roberts says it’s a special Halloween program they hope to do every year. But she says the daytime tour is not meant to be a way of getting a spooky thrill. She says cemetaries in the county are a neglected historical resource…

Roberts says cemetary expert, author, and archaelogist Chris Ward will provide an-depth look at headstone signs and symbiology…

Ward will also discuss the historically rich lives of the Pinegrove occupants, between the 1880’s and the 1950’s. It’s the resting place of the county’s most famous pioneers, including Niles Seals, Lyman Gilmore, and Henry Englebright. The tour is from 10am to 1pm tomorrow, on Red Dog Road.

