Halloween Drive-In Movies At Litton Building

It’s not going to be an option on Friday or on Halloween on Saturday, but the Nevada City Film Festival knows there’s still a void this season, because of the pandemic. So Executive Director Jesse Locks says they’re having their second drive-in movies event in the parking lot of the Litton Building in Grass Valley, tonight through Thursday Night. It’ll be “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, followed by “The Lost Boys”. Tickets are 25 dollars per car for each screening…

And, once again, Locks says there’ll be state-of-the-art projection on a 32-foot-high screen. You will need to use a car stereo of an FM radio for sound…

Mask-wearing car hops can deliver pre-made concessions. There is a pre-purchase Concessions Pack available 10 dollars. It’s also recommended two to three people per vehicle, as it can be difficult to see the screen from the back seat. The gates open at 5:15pm, with “The Nightmare Before Christmas” starting at 6. The gates open at 7:45 for “The Lost Boys”, which begins at 8.