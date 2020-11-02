Halloween Fun in Grass Valley and Nevada City

The weather was beautiful Saturday, perfect for outdoor Halloween activities with a number of things people could do happening around Grass Valley and Nevada City. Mid day in both cities saw little children and parents walking around in costumes while taking advantage of shopping on the streets. The Downtown Promenade on Mill Street was one spot where people were socially distancing while strolling about.

The traditional preschool trick or treat event was cancelled because of COVID… but families were still willing to come out… especially parents with little ones.

One little girl was happy to share her costume with us.

In Nevada City people were using the Farmers Market as well as Broad Street to share their costumes.

The children were happy to share why they were dressed up.

Whether in Grass Valley of Nevada City, people seemed to have their Halloween planned out.

Whether you were dressed up.. or just watching… everybody having a fun socially distant Halloween.