Halloween Fun Returns For All Ages

Halloween fun activities for both children and adults returned to western Nevada County yesterday and over the weekend. Grass Valley continued its Halloween celebration with the Center for the Arts outdoor Fall Family Fun Day with a Halloween theme. It was the first non-virtual Fun Day since the pandemic struck. Families learned about in a variety of ways and were having fun.

The gentleman’s older son dressed as an exact image of his favorite literary charachter.*

One young mother happily chasing her daughter around

The woman’s little angel was having fun telling me about the event, though it was tough to list them all, she did have a favorite.*

Children enjoyed face painting and pumpkin decorating as well as lined up for balloon animals, and enjoyed dance, magic and other performances provided by the Center.

Along with other neighborhood trick or treating, festivals and carnival and haunted house type activities for children…. Fright Night returned to the Miners Foundry for adults .