Hand Washing Help

We’ve all been told that now it is more important than ever to wash your hands thoroughly. I’ve always been told to sing the Happy Birthday song twice to the end to wash long enough. I believe this is the traditional song we all know, not one of those restaurant versions.

If you have a hard time sing that song over and over all day long, I understand. That’s why I am giving you this link to a website that will create a poster you can hang up by the sink. This poster will feature the lyrics to what ever song you want to sing. You can use the website to change things up hourly if you want. Not only will you get the lyrics, they will be paired with illustrations of just where in the washing process you should be as the song progresses. Very informative!

Here’s the link: https://washyourlyrics.com/

You’re welcome!