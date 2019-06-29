Hansen Gets 15 Years To Life

As expected, it’s a 15 years to life prison sentence for a Nevada County man, for the sexual abuse of a young girl for nearly a year. District Attorney Cliff Newell says Randy Hansen, arrested in November of 2016, and now 68 years old, pleaded no contest, in March…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Hansen pleaded to one charge of oral copulation or sexual penetration of a child under 10 years old. Three other charges were dismissed. Newell says it’s fairly common for these kinds of cases to take a while to resolve…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Newell says the sentence for this type of charge is not negotiable and set by law. That also means Hansen won’t be eligible for parole for at least ten years.