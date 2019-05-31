< Back to All News

Hansen Pleads No Contest

Posted: May. 30, 2019 6:09 PM PDT

About two and a half years after he was arrested, and with a trial looming, a Nevada County man has pleaded no contest for sexual misconduct with a girl under 10 years old. Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says Randy Hansen, who is now 68 years old, and has remained in jail, has pleaded to one charge of oral copulation or digital penetration, with three other felony charges dismissed…

Sentencing is scheduled for June 28th…

Authorities say the girl came forward in late 2014 and was a relative. He was arrested in November of 2016.

