Hansens Honored as 2019 Fair Family of the Year

With just over two weeks to go until the opening of the Nevada County Fair, fair officials have announced their ‘Family of the Year’ for 2019. C-E-O Patrick Eidman says it’s the Hansen Family–Jeff and Andrea, and their children, twelve year-old Savannah May and ten year-old Russell…

Jeff, Russell, Andrea, and Savannah May Hansen (left to right)

Jeff also operates Hansen Brothers Enterprises, and serves on the high school district Ag Advisory Board. Andrea teaches at Clear Creek School, where the kids attend. Both children will have livestock entries. Eidman says the Family of the Year gets some notable recognition, and some prizes…

Both Jeff and Andrea grew up in Nevada County. The Nevada County Fair opens August 7.

–gf