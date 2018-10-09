Just wanted to acknowledge the 40th birthday of KNCO….October 9th, 1978 it began broadcasting from the Holbrooke Hotel. It was either the second…or the 37th floor…depending on who you ask. It has been an honor to be part of the station for so many years and want to thank our listeners who really make the radio magic happen. Of course, now that I went here, I also have to say Happy Birthday to someone even more important…my wife, Roxanne, who shares her birthday with KNCO!! Love you, Roxie.
Tom Fitzsimmons
AdministratorTom Fitzsimmons is the Program Director for Nevada County Broadcasters, and morning show host at KNCO NewsTalk 830, but his favorite job is being husband to Roxanne and Dad to his daughter's Katie and Kelly, and step dad to Tyson and Megan. Tom and Roxanne just became grandparents with the birth of Megan's daughter, Hazel Virginia. Tom also is the voice of High School Football and Basketball play by play. His hobbies include playing and watching all sports and taking long hikes both locally and in the Sierras with his dog, Angel. He also has taken up distance running and just started to get into road cycling.
Happy Birthday to Us!
Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 10:46 AM PDT
