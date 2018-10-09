Happy Birthday to Us!

Just wanted to acknowledge the 40th birthday of KNCO….October 9th, 1978 it began broadcasting from the Holbrooke Hotel. It was either the second…or the 37th floor…depending on who you ask. It has been an honor to be part of the station for so many years and want to thank our listeners who really make the radio magic happen. Of course, now that I went here, I also have to say Happy Birthday to someone even more important…my wife, Roxanne, who shares her birthday with KNCO!! Love you, Roxie.