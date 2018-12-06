< Back to All News

‘Happy Holidays’ Concert This Weekend

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 12:02 PM PST

Music in the Mountains is presenting their annual ‘Happy Holidays’ concert this weekend with two performances at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Executive Director and chorus member Jenny Darlington-Person says there will be lots of holiday favorites…

Listen to Jenny Darlington-Person 1

The show will feature a 25-piece orchestra and 80-member chorus. Concerts in the past have featured one long classical piece, but that’s not going to be done this year in favor of shorter pieces that cover more of a variety of vocal music, including some newer compositions. Darlington-Person says the concerts are popular, and for one very good reason…

Listen to Jenny Darlington-Person 2

The performances are Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm at the Amaral Center. It’s their eleventh annual ‘Happy Holidays’ concert.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha