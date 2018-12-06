Music in the Mountains is presenting their annual ‘Happy Holidays’ concert this weekend with two performances at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Executive Director and chorus member Jenny Darlington-Person says there will be lots of holiday favorites…

The show will feature a 25-piece orchestra and 80-member chorus. Concerts in the past have featured one long classical piece, but that’s not going to be done this year in favor of shorter pieces that cover more of a variety of vocal music, including some newer compositions. Darlington-Person says the concerts are popular, and for one very good reason…

The performances are Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm at the Amaral Center. It’s their eleventh annual ‘Happy Holidays’ concert.

