< Back to All News

Happy Hour at The Center for the Arts

Posted: Jun. 19, 2020 12:05 AM PDT

An opportunity to enjoy art, live music, and a cool drink at the same time in Grass Valley. The Center for the Arts is now open for Happy Hour on Thursdays and Fridays.
Exectutive Director Amber Jo Manuel says the happy hour offering provides people a chance to see the new facility and help kickstart the economy.

Listen to Amber Jo Manuel

The Center was closed for 18 months for renovations, and when they finally reopened in March had to close down because of COVID-19. They were allowed to open as part of Phase 3.
On Fridays happy hour at the Center includes live performances in the bar area.

Listen to Amber Jo Manuel

People are excited to see the center re-opening its doors.

Listen to Visitors

Happy hour at the Center for the Arts takes place evey Thursday and Friday from 4 until 7.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha