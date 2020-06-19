An opportunity to enjoy art, live music, and a cool drink at the same time in Grass Valley. The Center for the Arts is now open for Happy Hour on Thursdays and Fridays.

Exectutive Director Amber Jo Manuel says the happy hour offering provides people a chance to see the new facility and help kickstart the economy.

The Center was closed for 18 months for renovations, and when they finally reopened in March had to close down because of COVID-19. They were allowed to open as part of Phase 3.

On Fridays happy hour at the Center includes live performances in the bar area.

People are excited to see the center re-opening its doors.

Happy hour at the Center for the Arts takes place evey Thursday and Friday from 4 until 7.