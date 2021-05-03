Hard Work But A Good Time

The first day of May providing great opportunity for over two hundred local volunteers to take on the physical challenge of cleaning up the Nevada County Fairgrounds following a year of neglect due to the COVID pandemic. Organizers of the event have a passion for the fairgrounds and were thrilled with the community turnout.

A number of local youth were also helping out.

And local FFA members were taking on cleanup tasks as a way to give back to the community.

Clean up efforts will help the Fairgrounds look spectacular as live music returns in June and July and the Fair is back in August.