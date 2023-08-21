Harvest Dinner A Chance to Learn and Help Nisenan

The fourth annual California Heritage Indigenous Research Project CHIRP Harvest Dinner Fundraiser is happening this Thursday evening and it is an oportunity to learn about and provide support to the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe. Tribal spokesperson Shelly Covert says the event is a collaborative event that is symbolic of traditional gatherings that benefit the community.*

Covert says this event is an important fundraiser for CHIRP as they are the voice of the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe.

The mission of CHIRP is to bring back recognition to the tribe that faced the atrocities of losing their land, genocide, and forced assimilation.

Covert wants people to be sure they realize the dinner is a fundraiser, and CHIRP will be asking for additional donations. One donation opportunity is the Ancestral Homelands Reciprocity Program where donors can sign up to give a regular monthly contribution.

The Land Back Program will also be discussed.

Covert says the ultimate goal though is re-recognition by the US Government.

Covert says that CHIRP continues to follow legal, legislative, adn possible executive order to get the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe back on the list of federally recognized tribes, and asking for help is not easy.

The Harvest Dinner is sold out… BUT… as part of KNCO On the Town today, Tom Fitzsimmons is hosting Shelly Covert and giving away two tickets as part of a Nisenan Gift Basket during the show. On the Town is live from 11:30 to 12:00 noon.