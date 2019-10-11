< Back to All News

Hastily Organized Food Drive Benefits Families

Posted: Oct. 11, 2019 7:37 AM PDT

With no refrigeration because of the power shutoff, people were running out of food, so the Food Bank of Nevada County hastily put together a food distribution for anyone who needed it. Food Bank Director Nicole McNeely…

That distribution was at the Rood Center from 10am to 1pm yesterday. Milk seemed to be the number one demand, but there was plenty of produce and non-perishable items…

Because the drive was organized so quickly, most people found out about the distribution on Facebook or YubaNet.

