Hate Crime Survey Available Here

In the spirit of Victims’ Rights Week, Nevada County residents are being asked to fill out a survey sharing their thoughts and experiences regarding hate incidents or hate crimes. It’s being conducted by a subcommittee of the Equity and Inclusion Leadership Alliance called Safe and Unified Nevada County. District Attorney Jesse Wilson says the data will go beyond unfounded information on the internet and politics, and get to the heart of what’s happening in our region…

Wilson says a violent or other criminal act related to racism or bigotry, including graffiti and vandalism, could be construed as a hate crime…

Wilson says even if you’ve never experienced a concerning incident, the group would like to hear from you. There are a number of ways you can access the survey, including through the Facebook pages of local law enforcement agencies and the district attorney’s office. Wilson says the survey should be available for another month or so, with results out in another one to two months.