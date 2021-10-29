Have Fun But Be Safe for Halloween

This year’s Halloween weekend should look and feel a whole lot better than a year ago when activities were limited because of COVID. Health experts have given the go ahead for tick or treating as long as it is done in a safe manner. Treats should be distributed where children can easily reach them and ideally people will space themselves out to reduce the chance of potentially spreading any illnesses.

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s Dr. Brian Evans says that indoor events are riskier than outdoor activities.

County public health officials shared the same message earlier this week adding that if a costume mask does not fit properly, wearing a surgical mask beneath it will provide additional protection