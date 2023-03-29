Hazardous Vegetation Management Ordinance Updated

An update of Nevada County’s nearly three-year-old Hazardous Vegetation Abatement Ordinance has been finalized by the Board of Supervisors. The Board heard the original presentation on the amendments in late December. And, after receiving more community feedback, there haven’t been any major changes to the original proposals. County OES Program Manager, Paul Cummings, told the Board again about the benefits of requiring full treatment of parcels of one acre or less…

click to listen to Paul Cummings

Meanwhile, the amendment that has received the most discussion was enhancement of the 50/50 cost share provision. It states that if a property owner’s 100 feet of defensible space can’t be achieved without encroaching on their neighbor’s property, both can split the labor cost. If the owner of the encroached property doesn’t want to help his neighbor with the cost, the case is dropped. However, Consolidated Fire Marshall Patrick said if the neighbor, and subject of the complaint, won’t pay, full enforcement action can still be taken by the county…

click to listen to Patrick Mason

But officials say abatement action is normally only taken where there’s a situation poses the greatest wildfire threat to the public. Another notable update to the ordinance is the inclusion of an “ember resistant zone” of at least five feet around a home.