Hazardous Vegetation Mgt Ordinance Enforced

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 12:22 AM PST

For the first time, Nevada County has had to enforce its Hazardous Vegetation Ordinance that was passed in 2016. The county’s Code Compliance Program Manager, Jeff Merriam, says neighbors had been complaining about a property off Highway 174 for about five years…

Merriam says after over a year of frequent contact with the property owner, numerous follow-up inspections, and missed deadlines, the county hired a contractor to remove approximately 28 dead or decaying trees, in late January. He says the ordinance allows the county to record abatement and other associated costs as a lien on the property…

Merriam says other property owners facing an abatement actions since the ordinance was passed have been cooperative. There’s also a provision for allowing costs to be split with neighbors.

