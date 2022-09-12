< Back to All News

Health Advisory Extended Due To Smoke

Sep. 12, 2022

As efforts continue toward stopping the forward progress of the Mosquito Fire, the health advisory, due to the smoke, has been extended. And with smoke also seeping indoors, even when all doors and windows are closed, there’s some advice coming from the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District. Executive Director Gretchen Bennett say the EPA has guidelines for creating what’s called a “clean air room”. She says it should be large enough for everyone to be comfortable in it…

Bennett says you can also purchase a filter device for that room. Or you can even create one. You can take a box fan and duct tape an air conditioning filter to one side of it…

Bennett says the latest health advisory also includes tips on cleaning up ash.

