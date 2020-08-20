Health Advisory Issued Due To Smoky Air

The smoke in Nevada County is not just from the Jones Fire, but from a number of much larger north state wildfires, including in Stanislaus, Solano, and Napa Counties. So, as you might expect, a Health Advisory has been issued. But Sam Longmire, an air pollution specialist with the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, says although the air has been “intermittently awful”, as he puts it, it’s not considered hazardous for everyone…

But Longmire says all residents should still try to minimize exposure…

Exposure to elevated fine particulate matter concentrations can result in eye and throat irritation, as well as headaches, nausea, shortness of breath, congestion and coughing, among other potential ailments. Longmire says the air quality can vary greatly throughout the advisory period, and even in specific parts of the county, at least through the end of the week, settling in low areas at night.