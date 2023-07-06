< Back to All News

Health Care Affordability Crisis Continues

Posted: Jul. 6, 2023 12:54 AM PDT

What’s described as a “health care affordability crisis” continues in California, as well as the rest of the country. And the CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital agrees. Doctor Scott Neeley blames the escalating bills for patients on a number of factors…..

click to listen to Dr. Neeley

Doctor Neeley also mentions that advances in technology are a mixed blessing. That includes the growing use of robots, which patients have been clamoring for. So he says hospitals have been under pressure to purchase more…

click to listen to Dr. Neeley

But Neeley says insurance companies continue to control what the costs and charges in health care like no other industry. Another report, from the Kaiser Family Foundation, shows that household health spending has grown twice as fast as wages and medical inflation is one and a half times greater than general inflation. Meanwhile, private premiums and deductibles have steadily increased in the past decade in California, equaling 10-and-a-half percent of the median household income in 2020.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha