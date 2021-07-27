Health Care Workers Must Show Vaccination Proof

California state workers and health care employees must soon demonstrate proof of vaccination from the coronavirus, among other mandates, announced by Governor Newsom’s administration. Nevada County Public Health Officer, Doctor Scott Kellermann, says although over 90-percent of doctors and skilled nursing home employees are innoculated, it’s only around 60-percent for health care workers…

Health care workers were among the first offered the vaccines in December…

The new policy take effect on August 9th and health care facilities will have to come into full compliance by August 23rd. The new rules are being implemented, as the state continues to see a growing number of Delta variant cases. While not more dangerous, it is about 50-percent more contagious. Statewide, nearly three-thousand people are hospitalized with COVID. That’s up from less than a-thousand six weeks ago. But it’s still well-below the winter surge of more than 20-thousand.