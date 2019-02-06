Health Department Doing Needs Assessment Survey

Nevada County officials are looking for the public’s help when it comes to services they provide. The Public Health Department is doing their Maternal Child Adolescent Health needs assessment, and are doing a survey on their website. Department Director of Nursing Cindy Wilson says it’s a simple survey that takes about five or ten minutes to fill out, and all you have to do is look at a list of programs…

Listen to Cindy Wilson

Program manager Char Weiss-Wenzl says there are several areas where Nevada County is doing quite well…

Listen to Char Weiss-Wenzl

To take the survey, just click here. The survey will be on the site into the month of March.

–gf