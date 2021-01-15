< Back to All News

Health Official Urges Patience On Sr Vaccinations

Posted: Jan. 14, 2021 5:32 PM PST

Even though Nevada County’s senior population percentage is twice the statewide rate, or 28-percent, County Health and Human Services Director Ryan Gruver says distribution of the coronavirus vaccine to them is vastly different between communities. He says it can depend on how many people are eligible for Phase One-A, which includes health care workers and long-term care residents, but not the rest of the senior population…

click to listen to Ryan Gruver

In the meantime, Gruver says they county is also working with 2-1-1 to improve communication…

click to listen to Ryan Gruver

Gruver says some health experts say in order to achieve what’s called “herd immunity”, around 90-percent of the eligible population may need to be vaccinated. He’s not sure, at this point, how many COVID doses the county needs or expects. California has been one of the slowest states in the nation to roll out the vaccine.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha