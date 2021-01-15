Health Official Urges Patience On Sr Vaccinations

Even though Nevada County’s senior population percentage is twice the statewide rate, or 28-percent, County Health and Human Services Director Ryan Gruver says distribution of the coronavirus vaccine to them is vastly different between communities. He says it can depend on how many people are eligible for Phase One-A, which includes health care workers and long-term care residents, but not the rest of the senior population…

click to listen to Ryan Gruver

In the meantime, Gruver says they county is also working with 2-1-1 to improve communication…

click to listen to Ryan Gruver

Gruver says some health experts say in order to achieve what’s called “herd immunity”, around 90-percent of the eligible population may need to be vaccinated. He’s not sure, at this point, how many COVID doses the county needs or expects. California has been one of the slowest states in the nation to roll out the vaccine.