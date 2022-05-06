Health Safety Carnival This Weekend

It’s another chance to help ensure that you’re prepared for an emergency in Nevada County. Saturday is the 17th Annual Health/Safety and Fire Preparedness Carnival on three acres adjacent to the Rood Center. It’s hosted by Gold Country Kiwanis, along with the Fire Safe Council and the local Office of Emergency Services. Al Schaeffer, with the Kiwanis, says it includes more than two-dozen local child-oriented organizations and agencies. But they’ve been trying to attract more people of all ages over the years…

The Grass Valley Police Department is hosting a Bicycle Rodeo, with new safety helmets, if requested. Schaeffer says the main goal of the event is to make children and their parents feel comfortable, should emergency services be required. Also, to assist families to prepare for wildfires. A lot of first-responder equipment will also be on display….

Child safety seat inspections and new seats, if required, will be provided by the CHP. That’s from 11am to 4pm on Saturday at the Rood Center.