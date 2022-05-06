< Back to All News

Health Safety Carnival This Weekend

Posted: May. 6, 2022 12:30 AM PDT

It’s another chance to help ensure that you’re prepared for an emergency in Nevada County. Saturday is the 17th Annual Health/Safety and Fire Preparedness Carnival on three acres adjacent to the Rood Center. It’s hosted by Gold Country Kiwanis, along with the Fire Safe Council and the local Office of Emergency Services. Al Schaeffer, with the Kiwanis, says it includes more than two-dozen local child-oriented organizations and agencies. But they’ve been trying to attract more people of all ages over the years…

click to listen to Al Schaeffer

The Grass Valley Police Department is hosting a Bicycle Rodeo, with new safety helmets, if requested. Schaeffer says the main goal of the event is to make children and their parents feel comfortable, should emergency services be required. Also, to assist families to prepare for wildfires. A lot of first-responder equipment will also be on display….

click to listen to Al Schaeffer

Child safety seat inspections and new seats, if required, will be provided by the CHP. That’s from 11am to 4pm on Saturday at the Rood Center.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha