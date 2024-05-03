Health/Safety Preparedness Carnival Saturday

Residents bracing themselves for another wildfire season have another event they’re urged to attend. On Saturday, it’s the 19th Annual Health/Safety and Fire Preparedness Carnival, outside the Rood Center. Nevada County Office of Emergency Services Program Manager, Paul Cummings, will be among officials on hand. The main goal is to make children and parents feel comfortable, should such services be required, while assisting in safeguarding families. Resource information will be available while also in a fun environment…

In addition to OES, another sponsor of the Carnival is Gold Country Kiwanis. Spokesman Al Schafer also mentions free ID portfolios for the kids…

Firefighters, the CHP, sheriff and police officers, rescue, hospital, ambulance, and helicopter personnel will also be displaying safety equipment. 90 exhibitors will occupy nearly three acres. The Summer Camp and Activities Fair will also once again be joining the event. Children will also be entertained by a clown, a giant slide, and safey mascots, with contests and prizes. There will also be a free barbecue lunch. That’s Saturday from 11am to 4pm, outside the Rood Center.