Health Worker Mandate Sparks Rally

What is normally a routine flu vaccine order issued each year for health care workers in Nevada County sparked a large rally outside the Board of Supervisors meeting at the Rood Center yesterday. Many who spoke, during public comment, were outraged by the referral of the order as a “mandate” by Interim Public Health Officer, Doctor Rick Johnson, with at least one asking for his dismissal. One health care worker, Denise Billberg, was offended by what she felt was the suggestion that those signing a declination would violate the hippocratic oath…

Many speaking out were part of the recent anti-vaccine movement and its alleged adverse impacts. Meanwhile, former Nevada City Mayor and Council member, Reinette Senum, was among those who felt the order suggested that shots would be mandatory for everyone. She equated that to committing crimes against humanity…

Johnson reiterated that the order does not apply to the public and focusses only on health care workers each influenza season…

The order also states that in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that preventing a surge of influenza is even more critical than usual.