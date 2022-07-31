< Back to All News

Healthcare Staffing Shortages From COVID Subvariant

Posted: Jul. 31, 2022 12:37 AM PDT

Hospital workers in Nevada County have been especially hit hard by the BA.5 COVID Omicron subvariant. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer, Lori Katterhagen, says it’s been a struggle…

Katterhagen says staff and medical personnel aren’t usually thinking about a patient being a carrier…

Meanwhile, last year the Chartis Center for Rural Health published a study that found that vaccine hesitancy and resistance among healthcare professionals was still prominent and rooted in matters of personal choice and mistrust. Nationally, around 40-percent of hospitals had implemented vaccination mandates. But in rural areas, the push for mandates is significantly different. Three-quarters of rural healthcare personnel surveyed said their facility had not mandated vaccinations.

