Healthcare Staffing Shortages From COVID Subvariant

Hospital workers in Nevada County have been especially hit hard by the BA.5 COVID Omicron subvariant. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer, Lori Katterhagen, says it’s been a struggle…

click to listen to Lori Katterhagen

Katterhagen says staff and medical personnel aren’t usually thinking about a patient being a carrier…

click to listen to Lori Katterhagen

Meanwhile, last year the Chartis Center for Rural Health published a study that found that vaccine hesitancy and resistance among healthcare professionals was still prominent and rooted in matters of personal choice and mistrust. Nationally, around 40-percent of hospitals had implemented vaccination mandates. But in rural areas, the push for mandates is significantly different. Three-quarters of rural healthcare personnel surveyed said their facility had not mandated vaccinations.