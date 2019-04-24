< Back to All News

Hearing Continues In Veteran Murder Trial

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 12:10 AM PDT

A preliminary hearing for the two men accused in the murder of a local veteran continues in a Nevada County courtroom today. District Attorney Cliff Newell says the hearing, for 52-year-old Sean Bryant and 42-year-old Michael McCauley, is expected to wrap up late Wednesday afternoon…

After the hearing, the judge makes a ruling on whether there’s enough evidence to go to trial. Newell says the killing of 70-year-old Stan Norman happened, just over a year ago, at the home of Bryant’s then-girlfriend on Sadie D Drive…

Prosecutors say Bryant then severely beat and tortured Norman, with McCauley coming over later to join in. Newell says they are not seeking the death penalty, since it hasn’t been imposed for years and the governor also recently imposed a moratorium. But if convicted, Bryant and McCauley could receive life in prison without parole. Bryant is also facing separate prosecution for domestic violence regarding the former girlfriend.

