Hearing Delayed For Suspects In Veteran Murder

A hearing to determine whether there’s enough evidence to try the two men accused of murdering a local Vietnam War veteran in Nevada County has been delayed until April, about a year since the killing. The judge has granted the attorney more time to prepare the defense of Sean Bryant and Michael McCauley. Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says Bryant knew the victim, 70-year-old Stan Norman, from a veterans organization, while not specifying a motive at this time…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

In November, the District Attorney’s office announced it would not seek the death penalty. Walsh says one reason was it was the desire of Norman’s family to forgo the stress of a longer prosecution that such a case would require…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Instead, Walsh says prosecutors are seeking life in prison without parole, which, he says, for the suspects, would essentially be death in prison. Bryant was 52 at the time of his arrest, McCauley was 42. The preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin on April 23rd and last two days.