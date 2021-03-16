Hearing For Driveby Shooting Death Suspects Postponed

A hearing for the six Texas gang members charged with last November’s drive-by shooting death in Grass Valley had been scheduled to begin on Monday, with as many as 30 witnesses. But Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh was says it was postponed because one of the suspects, 31-year-old Ronney Turner, was unavailable…

Walsh says the beating is believed to be unrelated to the shooting incident. Police say the suspects had hooked up online with a man and woman to buy marijuana from them at a home on South Ponderosa Way. But the sellers drove after the men when they learned that the money used for the purchase was fake. Shots were fired from the suspects’ car, with one hitting and killing 36-year-old Shanta Olsen. With a recent change in state law, only the actual suspected killer, 22-year-old Trey Richard, can be charged with murder. But Walsh says the other five suspects still face a possible life sentence…

A status proceeding has been scheduled for April 8th.