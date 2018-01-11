< Back to All News

Hearing Held For Former Murder Suspect

Posted: Jan. 11, 2018 12:22 AM PST

Whether the evidence presented at a preliminary hearing is adequate enough to try a Grass Valley woman in what was once a murder case has not been decided yet. Instead of issuing a ruling fight after the hearing was completed Wednesday for 37-year-old Desiree Hayden, a Nevada County judge has delayed a decision until January 22nd. Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Hoteling says the murder charge was dropped last summer and Hayden now faces assault charges, regarding the death of her ex-husband, 44-year-old Brian Sharp…

click to listen to Jennifer Hoteling

Hoteling says Hayden is also accused of injuring the former couple’s 15-year-old son during the incident, as well as assaulting her mother, which reportedly occurred earlier that day…

click to listen to Jennifer Hoteling

Hoteling says Hayden did not use any weapons in the attacks.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha