Hearing Held For Former Murder Suspect

Whether the evidence presented at a preliminary hearing is adequate enough to try a Grass Valley woman in what was once a murder case has not been decided yet. Instead of issuing a ruling fight after the hearing was completed Wednesday for 37-year-old Desiree Hayden, a Nevada County judge has delayed a decision until January 22nd. Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Hoteling says the murder charge was dropped last summer and Hayden now faces assault charges, regarding the death of her ex-husband, 44-year-old Brian Sharp…

Hoteling says Hayden is also accused of injuring the former couple’s 15-year-old son during the incident, as well as assaulting her mother, which reportedly occurred earlier that day…

Hoteling says Hayden did not use any weapons in the attacks.