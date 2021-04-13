< Back to All News

Hearing Scheduled Regarding Illegal Dump In Sierra Co

Posted: Apr. 13, 2021 12:54 AM PDT

About a year after the criminal complaint was filed, a hearing is scheduled, in late June, regarding a large illegal dump site that was found on the property of a mining company in Sierra County. Deputy District Attorney Larry Allen says the charges are still the same against Michael Miller and the Original Sixteen to One Mine, including one felony…

The complaint says items were buried intentionally near Kanaka Creek…

That included around 500 pounds of dirty oil, 45 gallons of waste oil, and 30 cubic yards of oily debris were removed. Also various appliances, including refrigerators, microwaves, copy machines, various printers. The Sheriff’s Department says there was no apparent contamination of the creek. But Allen says Miller and the company are likely on the hook for the cost of debris removal and soil cleanup that’s already been completed. Allen had also been Sierra County’s District Attorney for 16 years before retiring in 2018. He says he came back on the board to handle a couple of cases, including this one.

