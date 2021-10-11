< Back to All News

Hearing To Release Feiler From Supervision Looming

Posted: Oct. 11, 2021 12:26 AM PDT

A man with a history of mental problems who was arrested for murder in Nevada County a decade ago has been under medical supervision for nine of those years. And now a hearing date will be set soon on his request to be released from any monitoring. Authorities say Cody Feiler killed 75-year-old James Turner during a schizophrenic episode. District Attorney Jesse Wilson says Feiler was never convicted…

Wilson says prosecutors are now opposing Feiler’s request to no longer be under supervision. No criminal case is pending…

Prosecutors said, during the original trial, that it was a chance encounter between Feiler and Turner and they did not know each other. Feiler had told deputies that he had gone to the Nevada County Airport to look for crystals and saw Turner carrying a package that he believed belonged to him. He said he became frightened of Turner and ended up beating him to death. His next scheduled court appearance is October 27th, when a hearing date may be set.

