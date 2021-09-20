Hearings For Major Fire Reduction Projection

Now that the Forest Service has finally filed its notice of intent, the planning process for reducing the wildfire threat on 275-thousand acres in the North Yuba River watershed can move forward more. Two public meetings have been scheduled for later this month, with the first one on Wednesday. It’s in collaboration with the North Yuba Forest Partnership, which was formed in 2019. It consists of nine organizations, including the South Yuba River Citizens League. SYRCL Community Engagement Manager, Betsy Brunner, says the acreage stretches east from New Bullards Bar Reservoir to the Sierra Crest, along Highway 49…

Brunner says reducing so-called ladder fuels, which allows a fire to climb up trees, will be a primary focus. A 15-thousand acre pilot project is already underway….

The notice of intent provides a more specific description of the project’s purpose and need, as well as proposed actions. That triggers a 30-day public comment period, with the first meeting taking place Wednesday evening at the Sierra County Board of Supervisors chambers at 6:30pm or you can join it virtually online or by phone. The second meeting is September 30th.