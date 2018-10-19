< Back to All News

Heart and Wine Gala Benefits Caregivers

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 12:18 AM PDT

An opportunity to help those that are helping to care for aging and ailing family members. The second annual Heart and Wine Gala takes place Saturday evening beginning at 6:00 PM at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. The Gala benefits One Source Empowering Caregivers which is a group of volunteers that provide relief to people that need a break from the 24 hour seven days a week responsibility of caring for a family member.

Donna Raibley (Ribe-ly) says that the One Source carefully matches the relief person with the caretaker to provide four hours of break time per week.

Listen to Donna Raibley

Currently Raibley says there are twenty-four volunteers in the field. The service they provide is sometimes the only time-off a caregiver gets.

Listen to Donna Raibley

The gala includes a silent aution with over 300 items, catered food, a no-host bar, and music by Kelly Flemming, Purdon’s Crossing, and the Earle of Newton. For more information and a preview of the auction, visit empowingcaregivers.org.

