Heat Advisory in Effect Through Saturday

Posted: Jun. 25, 2020 12:02 PM PDT

Take extra precautions if you are going to be outside today or tomorrow. A heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says that could mean triple digit temperatures in parts of Nevada County…

Highs in the valley will be near 110 degrees. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Doctor Brian Evans says they are prepared in case of heat-related illness…

Evans says other precautions you can take include keeping your skin covered as much as possible, and use sunblock. The heat advisory in effect until 8pm on Saturday.

