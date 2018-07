It’s hot. And it may be hotter tomorrow, so stay hydrated, and near that air conditioner if you can. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says we’re under a heat advisory…

And that’s the case all over the West. Las Vegas and Phoenix are at about 115 today…

Again, that heat advisory in effect until 11 o’clock tomorrow night. You might want to check in on a neighbor, too, and make sure everything is alright.

–gf