Heat Should Not Greatly Harm Air Quality

If you’re worried about the air quality from this heatwave, no health advisories are expected to be issued for Nevada County. But the air pollution control specialist with the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, Sam Longmire, says it’s always extremely difficult to predict hazardous levels of smog, smoke, and dust levels..

Longmire says there have only been three days all year in the county with poor levels, and those were barely over the Federal standard. That compares to 15 a year ago at this time and 51 in 2017. He says officials really have no idea why there’s been such a difference…

You can always monitor the air quality on the district’s web site. You can also sign up for e-mail alerts.