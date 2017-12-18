Heat Treatment to Lower Road Repair Costs

Road repairs have pretty much shut down for the winter, but they will heat up again next spring, quite literally. The Nevada County Public Works Department just updated their five-year plan for road maintenance and repairs, and Principal Civil Engineer Joshua Pack says it includes a new process for upgrading roads…

Pack says the new treatment is also 30 to 40 percent cheaper than just laying down new pavement, and it’s also more efficient…

Some of the roads slated to get the new repairs in 2018 include Penn Valley Drive and Pleasant Valley Road near Lake Wildwood, and also Scotts Flat Road near Nevada City.

–gf