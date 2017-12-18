< Back to All News

Heat Treatment to Lower Road Repair Costs

Posted: Dec. 18, 2017 6:06 AM PST

Road repairs have pretty much shut down for the winter, but they will heat up again next spring, quite literally. The Nevada County Public Works Department just updated their five-year plan for road maintenance and repairs, and Principal Civil Engineer Joshua Pack says it includes a new process for upgrading roads…

Listen to Joshua Pack 1

Pack says the new treatment is also 30 to 40 percent cheaper than just laying down new pavement, and it’s also more efficient…

Listen to Joshua Pack 2

Some of the roads slated to get the new repairs in 2018 include Penn Valley Drive and Pleasant Valley Road near Lake Wildwood, and also Scotts Flat Road near Nevada City.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha