Heated Memorial Park Family Swim Today

The outdoor heated pool didn’t actually open until about a week after grand reopening festivities, in early November, of the rennovated Memorial Park in Grass Valley. It’s part of expanded activities that are coordinated by the Gold Country YMCA. And, to help further publicize it, Program Director Alisha Lester says they’re having their first Family Swim from 4 to 6 Friday afternoon…

click to listen to Alisha Lester

Lester says the pool had been very busy, with all the sunny days we had until recently. She says people don’t appear to be daunted about getting out of the 80-degree water into the much cooler temperatures, especially recently. Currently, the pool is open to the public on weekdays from 9am to noon…

click to listen to Alisha Lester

Lester says public swimming for adults is five dollars. And for today’s Family Swim it’s four-dollars for adults, three dollars for 12 to 17-year-olds, and two dollars for those younger. The park also has new pickle ball courts and an all-weather baseball field.