Heaviest Rain For Early Part Of NY Weekend

The heaviest precipitation period from this week’s new moisture surge has been reserved for Friday and into New Year’s eve for Nevada County. And that should put us back significantly above normal for the water year, which officially began on October first. Chelsea Peters, with the National Weather Service, says we were at 17-point-9 inches, as of Thursday morning. The historical average at this point of the season has been only about half-an-inch higher. But she estimates another three to five inches between now and New Year’s Day, thanks to what’s referred to as atmospheric river systems….

But with such systems having a lot of subtropical moisture, Peters says it’s mostly rain instead of snow. She says the snow level will stay mainly above seven to eight-thousand feet, dropping perhaps as low as four to five-thousand feet at the tail end of the storm period on Saturday…

Atmospheric rivers also mean the potential for flooding. But Peters says no rivers are expected to reach flood stage in Nevada County. There should be a break on Sunday. But she says more unsettled weather is predicted for next week, including Monday and Wednesday.