Heck Running For Second Term On NID Board

Posted: Jul. 21, 2022 12:05 AM PDT

The November election season is already gearing up, with two NID Board members announcing they’re seeking a second term. That includes Ricki Heck from Division One. She says she likes the overall direction the district is taking, including protecting the watershed…

Heck says another way to improve water availability and security is better fireproofing of NID’s aging infrastructure. She says that’ll be one of her top goals, if she’s re-elected…

Heck says other priorities during a second term would include providing real incentives to conserve residential and agricultural water to withstand drought. She also cites an improved fiscal health of the district during her first term. That includes hiring a new General Manager, whom she says shares her commitment to financial accountability and transparency. She says the NID Board has created a healthier organization, retained a dedicated workforce, and is overhauling the financial and budget processes. Also seeking a second term, in Division Two, is Chris Bierwagen.

