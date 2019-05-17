< Back to All News

Helling Library Seeks Public Input For Remodel

Posted: May. 17, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

Plans are in the works to re-model the Madelyn Helling Library, but before they go forward with any designs, they would like some thoughts from the public. Two meetings will be held on Monday–one at 11am, and the other at 3:30pm. Library Technician Cindy Pawlowski says families, children, seniors, teens, and all community members are encouraged to bring their ideas, and any imagery you might have…

Listen to Cindy Pawlowski 1

Pawlowski says pubic input will be instrumental in the design of the library, but whether they are going to add on to the building, or just re-configure the existing space, is still to be determined….

Listen to Cindy Pawlowski 2

Each meeting will last from one to two hours, depending on participation. You are encouraged to sign up to attend, but you can just show up. To register, click here

–gf

