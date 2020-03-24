Help Available For Impacted Employers Employees

As you can imagine, the state’s Employment Development Department website has often been overloaded with a surge in people filing claims who’ve been impacted by the coronavirus shelter in place mandate. Kari D’Aloisio, with the Business and Career Network in Grass Valley, says that includes layoffs from bars and restaurants. But she says some other jobs are now needed, because of the situation…

D’Aloisio is urging patience…

The Business and Career Network is part of the Alliance for Workforce Development, which is offering what’s called a Rapid Response Program for employers. Their teams offer a detailed review of services that are available. And, as a temporary alternative to layoffs, the Employment Development Department’s Work Sharing program allows the payment of a prorated percentage of unemployment insurance benefits to workers whose hours and wages are reduced. D’Aloisio says although the Business and Career Office is closed, they still have office hours, with staff accepting phone and e-mail questions.