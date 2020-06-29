< Back to All News

Help Needed in Finding Grass Valley Man

Posted: Jun. 29, 2020 7:27 AM PDT

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help in locating a Grass Valley man who has been missing since May. Detectives say 26 year-old Joseph McCormack was reported missing to Grass Valley Police on May 19, but on Thursday, detectives developed some leads and searched an area near Rough and Ready Highway and Ridge Road, but with no luck.

McCormack is described as white, five-foot-five, 110 pounds, shoulder length brown hair, and brown eyes. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 265-7880.

