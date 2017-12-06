< Back to All News

Helping Hands Pop-Up Mall Sunday in Penn Valley

Posted: Dec. 6, 2017 12:02 PM PST

There’s a shopping mall coming to Penn Valley. Actually, it’s for one day only and it’s a Holiday Pop-Up Mini Mall. It’s also a fundraiser for the Helping Hands Caregiver Resource Center. Peter Stack with Helping Hands says the center is a day activity center for seniors, and also serves as way the senior’s caregiver can take a little break…

Listen to Peter Stack 1

As for the pop-up mall, it’s on Sunday, and Stack says there will be lots of holiday services and goodies available…

Listen to Peter Stack 2

It’s Sunday from 1 to 6pm at 17645 Penn Valley Drive–right across the street from the post office.

–gf

