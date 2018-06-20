I am heading up to Oregon as my youngest daughter, Kelly, is getting married. I am very excited for her and her fiance, Jared. As a Dad, you want you children to be happy and loved and a wedding day is such a special time to begin a new chapter together. So to Kelly and Jared, and all the other couples who are tying the knot this summer, all the best now and forever.
Tom Fitzsimmons
Here Comes the Bride
Posted: Jun. 20, 2018 11:02 AM PDT
